Yash following a rigorous fitness regime for 'KGF Chapter 2'

There's no denying the fact that Yash is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Kannada film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his strong presence and bindass nature. The 'Rocking Star' will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

According to a report carried by The New Indian Express, Yash is going the extra mile to get the right look for the biggie. He reportedly begins his fitness regime early in the day and this sets the tone for what is to follow. His regime includes cardio, weight training and exercises for strengthening the abs. He works out in the evening as well, pushing his limits. The mass hero has also made major changes to his food habits as he is on a strict diet.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an action-drama that revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. It is likely to feature the right mix of mass elements and emotional undertones and this suggests that it will be a feast for the aam janta. It is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this means that the stakes are a lot higher than expected.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, has a strong cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Srinithi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon. 'Baba', who is making his Sandalwood debut with the magnum opus, will be seen in a fierce new avatar in the film. His look has a Vikings feel to it and is likely to be a highlight of KGF Chapter 2.

Raveena had previously impressed the Kannada audience with her performance in Upendra and many feel this will be a gamechanger for her.

A few websites had some time ago reported that KGF Chapter 2 might release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours and made it clear that the movie has been 'designed for a big screen experience.

The 'pride of Kannada cinema' is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2021.