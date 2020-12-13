Yash hits out at Telugu actor for derogatory comments about Vishnuvardhan

Sandalwood star Yash has taken to Twitter to hit out at Telugu character artiste Vijaya Rangaraju for his derogatory about the late Kannada star Vishnuvardhan. The Googly hero demanded an apology from the Tollywood actor while highlighting that Sandalwood has always had tremendous respect for other industries.

He added that 'Vishnu dada', the pride of Kannada cinema, found success because of his dedication to his craft and acting abilities.

Actors Sudeep, Ganesh and Puneeth Rajkumar too have demanded an unconditional apology from Vijaya Rangaraju.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, the actor had said used derogatory language about Vishnuvardhan while narrating an old incident that had taken place during the shoot of a film.

The Apthamitra actor, part of the original triumvirate of Kannada cinema, was loved by one and all due to his impressive screen presence and gripping performances. He starred in quite a few blockbusters, redefining the tenets of the industry. His most notable films include the evergreen classic Naagarahaavu, Simhadriya Simha, Surya Vamsha and Kotigobba.

Vishnuvardhan acted in a few Telugu movies with Sardar Dharmanna being the pick of the lot. He starred alongside Mammootty in the Malayalam movie Kauravar, adding a new dimension to his career. The ace actor starred in Hindi films such as Inspector Dhanush, Ek Naya Itihaas and Zaalim but found limited success.

Vishnuvardhan passed away in 2007, a dark day for Sandalwood. His last movie Aptharakshaka opened to a thunderous response at the box office shortly after his death.

Coming back to Yash, he will next be seen in the pan-India biggie KGF Chapter 2. The film, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, revolves around the journey of 'Rocky Bhai'. It has an impressive cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The Prashanth Neel-directed magnum opus is expected to hit the screens next year.