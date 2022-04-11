Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey

At the final leg of his film’s grand promotions, Yash understandably appeared exhausted as he sat to interact with select print journalists of Bengaluru on Saturday. He has given eight years to the ‘KGF’ franchise. Irrespective of the fate of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, all eyes are on Yash’s next step in his career.

The actor, who loves blending philosophy with his thoughts, had an air of confidence while talking about his career. His current priority is to ensure ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ – which releases on Thursday -- reaches its maximum potential. The 36-year-old responded to questions from Deccan Herald on his stardom and career. Excerpts:

After being close to a project for so many years, what has remained close to you from the ‘KGF’ franchise? What explains the dream run of the actor Yash-producer Vijay Kiragandur-direct Prashanth Neel combination?

We have lived some wonderful moments and empowered each other. ‘KGF’ was a glorious journey. When we came together, it was a great synergy that led to many achievements. It’s the power of our combination. People have trusted us and appreciated our work. That’s enough to recreate the magic in case we collaborate again.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ was declared the No.1 blockbuster film of last year. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has generated a huge buzz worldwide. ‘RRR’ has entered the Rs 1,000-crore club, according to reports. Will this be a one-off beneficial year for commercial, big-star cinema or will stardom continue to thrive? Hasn’t OTT killed the era of stardom as people wait for online releases instead of queuing up in theatres?

I believe that one medium will enhance the other. Some people want extraordinary experiences so they come to theatres. If a filmmaker can penetrate the OTT platform then that’s good as well. So both the mediums are supporting cinema. I will give you an interesting example from our experience. Those who missed watching ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ caught the movie on an OTT platform. Now they are eager to watch ‘Chapter 2’ on the big screen. So the advent of OTT space is a progressive aspect.

Everything helps cinema. If an actor’s film does well in an OTT space then his next film creates demand in theatres. And if a film performs well in theatres, it will seal a good amount from an OTT platform as well. Many talented artistes’ don’t get recognised and their films might struggle to hit the target at the box office. Such films sometimes get life through OTT platforms. At the same time, if a big film becomes a success, it benefits the industry. That’s the beauty of this co-existence.

You are a pan-India star. While that’s a phenomenal feat, the flip side of it is that your every film compared with your biggest success yet, that’s the ‘KGF’ films. You have reached a peak. How can you sustain there?

I believe in evolution. Every time, everything looks impossible till you make it happen. Human beings are that. If you desire and work hard, the entire world will support you. Irrespective of your caste, financial status, and family background, you will find a good team to make magic through your hard work. Take ‘KGF’ producer Vijay Kiragandur for example. Coming from a village in Mandya, has built a huge and fantastic production house like Hombale Films. The amount of work he has done is commendable. He is a terrific leader who takes great corporate decisions. I am confident that I will get a director who is ambitious as Prashanth Neel. So I believe I will keep getting such people who will back me and guide me. Also, I believe in myself. The rest will follow.

Let’s keep the focus on your pan-Indian image. You will be expected to play larger-than-life characters. Will there be anything that you particularly won’t do on screen? For instance, in ‘Googly’, you fall at the feet of a character and break down. Will we see such a portrayal of the emotional expression? Also, you chose interesting roles like the mischievous and undisciplined college student in ‘Drama’, a rebel in ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’, and a man with grey shades in ‘Masterpiece’. Will we see you more in such slightly complex roles?

It’s all about the director’s vision. If a certain scene works for a film, I will have no issues in doing it. You mentioned the scene in ‘Googly’. I did that because I felt that it suits the story. It’s not Yash but the character who is falling at someone’s feet. If I play a character as it is supposed to be, then people won’t bother about what I did in the previous film. It is about understanding a director’s dream. Once I commit to a role, I will back it.

From village-centric dramas to urban love stories to family entertainers to big-screen spectacles, your career has grown phenomenally. Is this a result of a calculated approach or were you lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time?

I had an idea about what I wanted to be. There was a desire, like every actor. You have to take the right decision when you get an opportunity. And then you need to keep pushing yourself for the best chance. So the answer is in your question itself.