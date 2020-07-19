Yash pens a note for team 'Moggina Manasu' as his first movie completes 12 years

Kannada actor Yash took to Instagram to share a special note about his first film Moggina Manasu, which completed 12 years on Saturday (July 18). The mass hero thanked those associated with the film for their support and said that he would not have been able to make an impact in the industry had they not believed in his abilities. 'Rocking Star' pointed out that Moggina Manasu marked his first collaboration with his future wife Radhika Pandit and this made it a special release for all concerned.

"Just realised its been 12yrs since Moggina Manasu released.. a film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was a beginning of not just our film career ...Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me, (sic)" he said.

Post Moggina Manasu, Yash starred in well-received films such as Googly, Rajadhani, Masterpiece and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, consolidating his position in the industry. He tied the knot with frequent collaborator Radhika in 2016, adding a new dimension to his life. In 2018, Yash became a pan-India star when he played the lead role in the sensational blockbuster KGF. The actioner featured him in a macho new avatar and proved to be a feast for the mass audience. The film exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt, outperforming the Shah Rukh starrer Zero.

'Rocky Bhai ' is set to turn his attention to the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2. The film, a sequel to KGF, is touted to be bigger and better than the first part. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Upendra actress Raveena Tandon. A few websites had recently claimed that the biggie was likely to get a digital-only release amid the Covid-19 pandemic and this has ruffled a few feathers. Yash, however, clarified that there is 'no question' of the biggie not releasing in theatres as it has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens later this year.