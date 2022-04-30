Yash rejects multi-crore deal to endorse paan masala

Kannada star Yash has turned down a multi-crore deal to endorse a popular paan masala brand as he does not want to send out a wrong message. Arjun Banerjee, the head of Exceed Entertainment -- an agency that manages the actor's endorsements -- confirmed the same and added that the team will be careful about 'who we associate with' given the fact that he enjoys a strong fan following across the country because of his work in KGF Chapter 2.

"Recently we declined a double digit multi-crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful of who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like-minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself," he said in a press release.



This comes shortly after Bollywood star Akshay Kumar received flak for appearing in an advertisement for paan masala He eventually apologised to fans and distanced himself from the brand. Allu Arjun, who emerged as a pan-India star with his work in Pushpa: The Rise, too recently rejected an offer to endorse a paan masala.

Yash, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. His latest movie KGF Chapter 2 has entered the prestigious Rs 1000-crore club at the worldwide box office. The actioner, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and revolves around what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a deadly foe. Director Prashanth Neel's magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh and newcomer Srinidhi Shetty. Anant Nag, who acted in KGF, decided not to be part of the biggie.

While 'Rocky Bhai' is yet to announce his next project, the buzz is that will soon collaborate with filmmaker Narthan for an actioner.