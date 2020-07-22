Yash reveals the reason behind retaining his bearded look even after wrapping up ‘KGF’

Yash is arguably one of the most charismatic and sought-after stars in the Kannada film industry. The popular heartthrob became a pan-India sensation when KGF (2018) emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The actioner featured him in a bearded avatar that clicked with the audience.

During a recent interview with DNA, the ‘Rocking Star’ revealed that he grew a beard for the biggie as it was the need of the hour. He added that he liked the look a lot and decided to retain it even after wrapping up the shoot of the magnum opus. The mass hero also indicated that the ‘dadhi’ has become an inseparable part of her personality.

KGF, directed by promising filmmaker Prashanth Neel, revolved around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’ and hit the right notes with its massy presentation. The film boasted of quite a few massy dialogues, which made a solid impact. KGF exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt, outperforming the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. It also did well in the Telugu states, opening new avenues for Yash. The Telugu dubbed version of the film recently had its world TV premiere much to the delight of a section of the audience.

Coming back to Yash, he is gearing up to resume work on KGF Chapter 2. The film, a sequel to KGF, is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. The buzz is that it has the potential to elevate Yash’s stardom to the next level. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Upendra heroine Raveena Tandon.

A while ago, it was reported that KGF Chapter would release directly on a streaming platform amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Yash, however, dismissed the rumour and clarified that the film has been designed for a big screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens later this year.