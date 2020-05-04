Yash says his kids bring out a different side of his personality

There’s no denying the fact that Yash is one of the most sought-after heroes in Kannada cinema. The ‘Rocking Star’ enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive looks and effective screen presence. During a recent interaction with a leading daily, ‘Rocky Bhai’ spoke about his kids and said that they bring out a different side of his personality. He said that his son does not sleep till he joins him and added that that the little one often cries if is sleep his disturbed.

Yash married his Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari co-star, Radhika Pandit, in 2016 and began a new chapter in life. Their daughter Ayra was born in 2018 much to the delight of their well-wishers. The two welcomed their second child in 2019.

Coming back to Yash, he was last seen in the 2018 release KGF that emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from most critics. The film, released in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi), established the mass hero as a pan-India star.

He will be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 once the coronavirus situation improves. The biggie, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to KGF and is likely to be grander than the first part. It has a strong cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Bollywood’s original ‘Khal Nayak’ Sanjay Dutt.

Some time ago, it was reported that he would be seen in the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) but this did not happen. Fans are likely to get clarity on his future projects once things return to normal.

Credit: Times of India