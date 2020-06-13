Yash says there is no question of 'KGF Chapter 2' skipping theatrical release

A few portals had recently claimed that the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 would get a direct digital release as opposed to a theatrical one amid the coronavirus crisis, which ruffled a few feathers. The Sandalwood hero has, now, reacted to the speculation and made it clear that there is 'no question' of the magnum opus not releasing in theatres. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said that the movie has been shot with a grand budget and is meant fo be a 'big screen experience'

“There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can’t let down my fans. Never!” added the mass hero.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the film industry to a standstill with biggies like Sooryavanshi and 83 failing to hit screens as planned. Amid the uncertainty, several production houses decided to release movies directly on streaming platforms, which upset most exhibitors big time.

Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, the Jyothika starrer PonMagal Vandhal and Ghoomketu have already had a digital premiere. Films such as Shakuntala Devi, French Biryani and Gunjan Saxena too are slated to arrive on streaming platforms in the coming days. The grapevine suggests that Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb too might release directly on Hotstar, skipping the conventional route.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, it is being directed by Prashanth Neel and revolves around the adventures of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is likely to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. 'Baba' will be makling his Kannada debut with the magnum opus. The film is slated to hit screens this October.

