Yash starrer ‘KGF’ to have its Telugu television premiere on this date

The Telugu dubbed version of the much-loved Kannada biggie KGF is all set to have its world television premiere on Star Maa this Sunday (July 5). The film, starring Yash, did reasonably well at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, receiving rave reviews from the target audience. Many feel, it has the potential to rule the big screen.

KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, was an action-drama and revolved around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. The film opened new avenues for Yash, making him hot property in Tollywood. it was reported that he had been approached to play a key role in the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The ‘Rocking Star’, however, dismissed the rumours. KGF featured Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, marking her debut. Tamannaah grooved to a special song, upping the glam quotient.

The movie, which got a wide pan-India release, did well in the Hindi belt as well and outperformed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

A sequel to KGF, titled KGF Chapter 2, is in the works and its shoot is likely to resume in the coming days. The biggie is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. The inside talk is that it might help Kannada cinema scale new heights.

Yash, who had a relatively shorter role in KGF, is set to be the star attraction of the sequel. Srinidhi too is likely to get more scope this time around. The cast includes Upendra actress Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baba’ had recently revealed that he is excited about making his Sandalwood debut with the magnum opus.

A while ago, it was reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on a streaming platform amid the Covid-19 crisis. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours and clarified that it has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens on October 23.