Yash to collaborate with director Narthan soon?

It is no secret that Yash is one of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. According to Cinema Express, Sandalwood’s resident ‘Rocking Star’ is set to collaborate with Mufti director Narthan in the near future. The mass hero has, reportedly, had numerous discussions with the filmmaker and an official announcement is likely to be made once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Yash, who became pan-India star with the 2018 blockbuster KGF, wants to use his stardom to help the Kannada film industry scale new heights. He has reportedly received offers from several Bollywood biggies but is not keen on working in the Hindi film industry. Many feel, his film with Narthan will have a Karnataka setting but feature a relatable storyline.

Interestingly, a while ago, it was rumoured that Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia was being considered for the movie but the filmmaker dismissed the speculation.

Coming back to Yash, he will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF. The biggie is touted to be bigger and better than the first part. The actioner has a strong cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baba’ will be making his Kannada debut with the magnum opus, which has piqued the curiosity. He had, some time ago, said that he is excited about being a part of the project.

KGF Chapter 2 is expected to release on October 23 but this might not happen due to the novel coronavirus situation. Either way, it will not be skipping the theatrical route under any circumstances as it has been designed as a ‘big screen experience’.