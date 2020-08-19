Yash to lend his voice to the teaser of Niranjan Sudhindra's ‘Super Star’?

There’s no denying the fact that Yash is one of the most talented and popular stars in Kannada cinema. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks and impressive screen presence. According to a Cinema Express, the pan-India star is set to lend his voice to the teaser of an upcoming movie titled Super Star, starring newcomer Niranjan Sudhindra. The movie, which has a title inspired by an Upendra starrer, is backed by RVB Cinemas in association with Mylari Production.

Super Star features Niranjan in the role of a dancer who becomes an international sensation. The teaser is likely to be released on the upcoming hero’s birthday (August 20). Many feel that the Rocking Star’s association with the flick might work in its favour.

The cast and crew of Super Star are yet to be finalised.

Coming back to Yash, he was last seen in the actioner KGF (2018), which opened to a fantastic response at the box office and opened new avenues for Sandalwood. The film exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt, outperforming Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Its stellar performance in all major markets established Yash as the ‘next big thing’ of Indian cinema.

‘Rocky Bhai’ will soon be turning his attention to KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF. The biggie is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part and is likely to be a feast for the masses. It has a stellar cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baba’ will be playing the antagonist in the magnum opus and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. His look, which was released a few days ago, has a major Vikings vibe.

A few websites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on an OTT platform amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Yash however, dismissed the rumour and clarified that the movie has been designed for a big screen experience.