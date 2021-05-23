Yash to star in director Puri Jagannadh's next movie?

Kannada star Yash may soon collaborate with top filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a political-thriller, according to several reports. The film is likely to be shot on an impressive budget and cater to the masses.

The Paisa Vasool helmer enjoys a strong fan following as his movies usually feature memorable punch dialogues, action sequences and elevation scenes. The perception is that he may help the 'Rocking star' scale new heights.



Yash, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front. The actor was last seen in the 2018 release KGF, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. It revolved around the journey of courageous protagonist 'Rocky' and clicked with the aam janta due to its effective presentation. Yash is working on KGF Chapter 2, the biggest Kannada movie of the year. The flick is likely to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. It has a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Srinithi Shetty will be seen as the leading opposite Yash.

There were rumours of the film releasing on OTT as opposed to in theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Yash clarified that there is 'no question' of it skipping the theatrical route. The makers soon release a teaser to confirm the same. He may collaborate with Mufti director Narthan for a film after wrapping up KGF Chapter 2.

Puri Jagannadh, on the other hand, is working on the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger. The film features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and will mark his Bollywood debut.



Liger features Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Rowdy'. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan. 'K D Pathak' had previously acted in Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa and it remains to be seen whether Liger helps him find a foothold in Tollywood.

The film is set to hit the screens this year.