Yash to team up with top Telugu director for his next movie: Reports

Kannada star Yash may team up with Telugu director Boyapati Srinu for his next movie, according to reports. The Legend helmer has already narrated the script to the young star and an official announcement is on the cards. The film is likely to be an action drama, widely regarded as the filmmaker's forte.

Yash emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Telugu states when his 2018 release KGF proved to be a commercial success at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. There were talks of him essaying a key role in S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) but that didn't happen. The perception is that working with Boyapati Srinu may open new avenues for the 'Rocking Star'.

Yash is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF. It features him in the role of the charismatic protagonist Rocky and caters to the masses. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes newcomer Srinithi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. 'Baba' essays a negative role in what is the first Sandalwood film of his career. The star has action scenes with Yash, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The Prashanth Neel-helmed flick is set to hit the screens in multiple languages next year. He may team up with director Narthan, who wielded the microphone for the Kannada biggie Mufti, after KGF releases.

Boyapati Srinu, on the other hand, is working on the actioner Akhanda, which reunites him with Balakrishna. The two first joined hands for Simha, which proved to be a treat for the masses. They later teamed up for Legend, which attained cult status. Akhanda is likely to be 'massier' than their previous movies. It stars Pragya Jaiswal of Kanche fame as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with NBK. It is likely to hit the screens this Dussehra.