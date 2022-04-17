Yash took the 'KGF' franchise to new heights: Neel

Yash took the 'KGF' franchise to new heights, says Prashanth Neel

Neel said Yash was responsible for his decision to transform 'KGF' into a franchise

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 16:30 ist
'KGF Chapter 2' openerd to a thunderous response at the box office on April 14. Credit: IMDb/IANS Photo

Director Prashant Neel has heaped praises on superstar Yash for taking the franchise KGF to a new high.

He says the only person who had the vision to see the success of the film was the actor, who has gained major fandom, courtesy his portrayal as the rugged and fierce Rocky.

Director Prashant Neel mentioned that KGF was an eight year-long journey that gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level.

Also Read | 'KGF 2' day 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer is unstoppable

The filmmaker also added: "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today."

Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

He also credits Yash for making a singular big Kannada origins movie, into two parts and taking it to the world. Yash also penned his own dialogues since he believed in Rocky and could see through him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yash
Entertainment News
Sandalwood
kannada actors
Prashanth Neel

What's Brewing

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

 