Yash vs Prabhas: When the Kannada hero beat 'Darling' at the box office

There's no denying the fact that the Prashanth Neel-directed KGF was a gamerchanger for Kannada cinema and helped the industry scale new heights. The film, starring Yash in the lead, received rave reviews from all quarters and this helped it rake in the moolah. While almost everyone is familiar with the phenomenal response to the actioner, many might net be aware of the fact that it beat the mighty Baahubali 2 at the Karnataka box office much to the delight of 'Rocking Star' fans. The film collected Rs 125 crore at the ticket window and emerged as the first flick to enter the Rs 100-crore club in the state.

KGF, which hit screens in 2018, was a pan-India hit and revolved around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film, dubbed in four languages, featured Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and marked her big screen debut. Tamannaah Bhatia shook a leg with Yash in the film, which helped it create a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs.

On the other hand, the SS Rajamouli helmed Baahubali 2 revolved around how a son punishes those responsible for his father's death. It established Prabas as the 'Darling' of nation and opened new avenues for Telugu cinema. The SS Rajamouli-helmed movie had a strong cast that included Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

Coming back to Yash, he will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. The movie stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, marking his Sandalwood debut.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Prabhas 20 that is one of the the most talked-about movies of the year. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, which is a major highlight. He also has a film with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame in his kitty.

