Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser does not offer clarity on the film's release date

The teaser of Kannada actor Yash's upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2, which was released on Friday (January 8), has created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its impressive presentation. It confirms that the film will release only in theatres, putting an end to speculation about it opting for a 'direct to OTT' premiere.

The video, however, does not shed light on the planned release date, thus indicating that the makers have not zeroed in on one yet.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster KGF, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of 'Rocky Bhai' The film was originally supposed to hit the screens on October 23 last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites had reported that it would release on 'Sankranthi' but rumours proved to be incorrect. The latest buzz is that it could release during a festive occasion this year.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by prominent filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. It has a strong cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon. 'Baba' will be seen playing the antagonist in what is the first Kannada movie of his career. His fierce look in the magnum opus has a distinct 'Vikings' vibe and might take fans by surprise. He is likely to have intense action scenes with Yash in KGF Chapter 2.

The 'Mast Mast' star, on the other hand, will be hoping to add another feather to her cap with the film. She had previously impressed the Sandalwood audience with her work in Upendra and the general feeling is that this might be a gamechanger for her. She reportedly plays the role of a powerful politician in the magnum opus. Her character is likely to be Yash's nemesis in KGF Chapter 2. One might get clarity on her role closer to the release.