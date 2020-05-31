‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Deepika Padukone shares some fun-filled photos as her movie with Ranbir Kapoor turns 7

Actress Deepika Padokone, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, took to Twitter and recalled working with Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which completed seven years on Sunday. The Piku star said that she had many memories of the shoot and shared some photos from the ‘first look test', which created a fair deal of buzz among fans. In them, DP and Bollywood’s resident ‘Saawariya’ are seen in their much-loved bindass reel avatars, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a romantic-drama that revolves around what happens when the ambitious ‘Bunny’ falls in love with the charming Naina during a trekking trip. The film featured several popular songs that clicked with the Gen Y audience. The cast included Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tanvi Azmi and Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati. The movie proved to be a commercial success and received favourable reviews from critics.

Coming back to the present, Deepika was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Chhapaak that featured her in the role of an acid attack surviour. The film, released alongside Tanhaji, proved to be no match for the Ajay Devgn starrer.

DP will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited 83, which features her as the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh. The biggie, helmed by ace filmmaker Kabir Khan, was supposed to hit screens in April but this did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. One is likely to get clarity about its release date once things return to normal.

Meanwhile, Ranbir currently has Brahmastra and Shamshera in his kitty. Brahmastra, backed by Karan Johar, has piqued curiosity as it marks the actor’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Shamshera features him as the parallel lead alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady.