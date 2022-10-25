Yogi Babu welcomes second baby with Manju Bhargavi

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi at the Tiruthani temple in 2020 and welcomed their first son Veshagan in December 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Chennai,
  • Oct 25 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 17:34 ist
Kollywood actor Yogi Babu with wife Manju Bhargavi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mandela star Yogi Babu welcomed his second child, a girl, with Manju Bhargavi on October 23. This is indeed a Diwali delight for the actor, his family, and fans.

Conferred with the honorary 'Kalaimamani' by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Yogi Babu is known for his punchlines and rib-tickling comedies.

Yogi has proved his mettle in acting with some of the finest performances in Kollywood. He is one of the highest-paid comedians in the Tamil industry and reportedly charges a whopping Rs 5-8 lakh per day.

To add to his credit, Yogi has now taken on a new role as a writer for his upcoming project.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi at the Tiruthani temple in 2020 and welcomed their first son Veshagan in December 2020.

