Yogi Babu welcomes second baby with Manju Bhargavi

Mandela star Yogi Babu welcomed his second child, a girl, with Manju Bhargavi on October 23. This is indeed a Diwali delight for the actor, his family, and fans.
Conferred with the honorary 'Kalaimamani' by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Yogi Babu is known for his punchlines and rib-tickling comedies.
Yogi has proved his mettle in acting with some of the finest performances in Kollywood. He is one of the highest-paid comedians in the Tamil industry and reportedly charges a whopping Rs 5-8 lakh per day.
To add to his credit, Yogi has now taken on a new role as a writer for his upcoming project.
Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi at the Tiruthani temple in 2020 and welcomed their first son Veshagan in December 2020.
