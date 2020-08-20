YoKamalaSoIndian trends as Twitterati imagine Harris in 'desi' situations

Soon after potential US President Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate, Indians have been going gaga over the news. Kamala Harris, who has Jamaican and Indian roots, is all set to contest in the upcoming US elections on November 3.
Alongside congratulatory messages and cheer for the possible first woman Vice President of the United States, Twitterati reacted to this news with a copious touch of humour, sharing the most 'desi' elements of the Indian household.
Soon, #YoKamalaSoIndian trended on Twitter, as many placed Kamala Harris in typical 'Indian situations' - from bargaining at the vegetable vendor to the stereotypes of Indian parents pressurizing their children to do better. Here are some of them:
#YoKamalaSoIndian upon her nomination, Her Amma Asked: pic.twitter.com/3oqo3hzg6Q
— Tan Tri #作为标题 (@Tan_Tripathi) August 17, 2020
She switches off the fan in the morning to wake up family members.
— Ullas Panolil (@UllasPanolil) August 17, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she doesn't forget to ask for the free dhaniya
— Panditsays (@sarcasm_dehi) August 18, 2020
entrance of the pentagon 2021 #YoKamalaSoIndian pic.twitter.com/4tR1N14xYq
— Vignesh Santhanam (@vigneshsan) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she did a kuthu dance after #TASMAC Reopened and #Sterlite remained closed.
— Panda Palkova (@itispalkova) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she uses tooth brush to clean washbasin after it gets old.
— Kalyan Upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@UpadhyayKalyan) August 18, 2020
She has an ice cream stick-spoon from 2006 in the Nescafe bottle from 1999, in which she keeps Haldi powder.
— Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) August 17, 2020
