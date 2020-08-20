'Desi' Kamala Harris memes flood Twitter

#YoKamalaSoIndian trends as Twitterati imagine Harris in 'desi' situations

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 20 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 13:40 ist
US Senator Kamala Harris. Credit: Reuters

Soon after potential US President Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate, Indians have been going gaga over the news. Kamala Harris, who has Jamaican and Indian roots, is all set to contest in the upcoming US elections on November 3.

Alongside congratulatory messages and cheer for the possible first woman Vice President of the United States, Twitterati reacted to this news with a copious touch of humour, sharing the most 'desi' elements of the Indian household. 

Also read — To oust Trump, you must vote: Democrats pound their message

Soon, #YoKamalaSoIndian trended on Twitter, as many placed Kamala Harris in typical 'Indian situations' - from bargaining at the vegetable vendor to the stereotypes of Indian parents pressurizing their children to do better. Here are some of them:

Read: Donald Trump's failure cost US lives, livelihoods: Kamala Harris

 

