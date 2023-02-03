SRK responds to Paulo Coelho's 'legend' compliment

You are too kind my friend: Shah Rukh responds to Paulo Coelho's 'legend' compliment

In his post on Thursday, Coelho had recommended his followers to watch Shah Rukh’s 2010 drama film 'My Name is Khan'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 03 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 19:01 ist
Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday expressed gratitude to celebrated author Paulo Coelho for calling him a "legend".

Commenting on Shah Rukh's January 30 post on Twitter, where the actor is seen greeting to his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, the novelist had praised the superstar as a "great actor".

Read | Paulo Coelho calls SRK ‘legend’, recommends followers to watch ‘My Name is Khan’

In response to his tweet, SRK thanked the author for being "too kind" and asked him to meet up soon.

"You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you," Shah Rukh wrote.

In his post on Thursday, Coelho had recommended his followers to watch Shah Rukh’s 2010 drama film My Name is Khan.

“King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”),” the author wrote.

My Name is Khan featured Shah Rukh in the role of an autistic man who embarks on a journey to meet the US president after facing a hate crime.

Coelho and Shah Rukh have often interacted on social media.

Shah Rukh's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has earned Rs 696 crore gross worldwide in nine days.

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News
Paulo Coelho
SRK

