You are your own best support: Rhea Chakraborty in note to self

Rhea made headlines when actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was in a relationship with her, ended his life in 2020

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2022, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 14:01 ist
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: Instagram/RheaChakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a self-appreciation post on social media and said that once "you find yourself, you are winning".

Rhea posted a beautiful video on Instagram, where in the clip she is seen writing a note to "myself".

In the backdrop, she is heard saying the lines: "Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this.. Happy new year.. Your's truly, your inner self."

Rhea captioned the clip, which currently has 14,4000 likes : "You are your own best support, once you find yourself , you are #winning #rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear."

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The 29-year-old was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released last year.

