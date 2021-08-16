You managed to shine right through: Alia Bhatt praises Kiara Advani's performance in 'Shershaah'

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to praise Kiara Advani for stealing hearts with her work in the recently-released Bollywood film Shershaah. The star said that 'Preeti' owned her character and managed to 'shine right through'. She went on to praise Sidharth Malhotra, who acted with her in Student of the Year and Kapoor and Sons and gave a shout out to the whole team.

Shershaah is based on the life of the late Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and explores key incidents from his journey. The biopic has been directed by Kollywood filmmaker Vishnuvardhan and marks his Bollywood debut.

Sidharth essays the titular role while Kiara plays his love interest. The film was to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, receiving mixed to positive reviews.

Coming back to Alia, she is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which marks her Telugu debut. It has been directed by the ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, who wielded the microphone for the Baahubali franchise, and features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in the lead. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson. Alia plays the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has Brahmastra and Darlings in her kitty.

Kiara, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is also set to romance Charan, who worked with her Vineya Vidheya Rama, in the pan-India movie RC 15, directed by Shankar. The flick is likely to have shades of the director's yesteryear classic Mudhalvan, which was later remade in Hindi as Nayak, and feature the mass hero in two distinct roles.