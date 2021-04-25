Youn wins Oscar for 'Actress in a Supporting Role'

Youn Yuh-jung wins 'Actress in a Supporting Role' Oscar for 'Minari'

She played the role of a spirited grandmother in 'Minari'

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 25 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 07:44 ist
South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Monday for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in Minari.

Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar and the first actor from that nation ever to clinch an Academy Award nomination.

She was the front-runner for an Oscar after picking up dozens of trophies this year for her role in "Minari," a tender story about a Korean immigrant family that starts a farm in Arkansas.

In the film, which is based partly on the life story of director Lee Isaac Chung, Youn's character travels from South Korea to help care for her two grandchildren.

Also Read | Oscars 2021: 'Minari' receives mixed response in South Korea

Youn has been a sensation on Korean screens for decades, most often playing witty, thought-provoking characters.

Youn's fellow supporting actress nominees included Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, and Amanda Seyfried for Mank.

