Your pout's better than mine: Kareena to Saif on b'day

Your pout's better than mine: Kareena to Saif on his birthday

Kareena, who is known for pouts in the industry, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures of Saif sitting in a car and pouting

IANS
IANS, Mumbai ,
  • Aug 16 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 15:53 ist
Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Credit: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

 As Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday, his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of hilarious shots of the actor and said that his pout is "way" better than hers.

Kareena, who is known for pouts in the industry, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures of Saif sitting in a car and pouting for the camera. Alongside the picture, she penned an adorable note for him.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn't want it any other way..These pictures are proof... I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine. What say guys?#Birthday Boy#My Saifu."

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena's latest release is Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan.

She is also set for her digital debut and will be seen in an OTT project directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Social media

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 