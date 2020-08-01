'Yuvarathnaa' new poster: A treat for Puneeth Rajkumar fans

It is no secret that Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the most decorated and talented heroes in the Kannada film industry, The powerhouse performer enjoys an enviable fan following due to his impressive screen presence, unique selection of roles and eye for good content. The actor has starred in quite a few well-received movies, proving that success is his middle name.



'Appu', on Friday (July 31), took to Twitter to share the new poster of his eagerly-awaited Yuvarathnaa, creating a great deal of buzz among fans. In it, the 'Powerstar' is seen in a stylish new avatar that he carries like a boss. His bindass body language and confident expressions add a new dimension to his look, upping its recall value big time.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is an actioner that has the potential to be a feast for the mass audience. The film was initially supposed to feature Tamannah as the leading lady but things did not work out. Following this Tamil actress Sayyeshaa was roped in to play the female lead in the first Kannada movie of her career. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Diganth, Sonu Gowda, and versatile actor Prakash Raj.

Santhosh Ananddram and Puneeth last collaborated for the much-hyped Raajakumara, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. Fans are likely to have high expectations from Yuvarathnaa. One is likely to get clarity on the film's release date once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Meanwhile, 'Appu' has been in the limelight because of the release of his production ventures. Law, starring Ragini Prajwal, released on Amazon Prime Video on July 18 and received decent reviews from a section of the audience. The Danish Sait starrer French Biriyani released on the same platform a week later, receiving rave reviews from most critics.