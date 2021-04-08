'Yuvarathnaa' on Prime; theatre owners shocked

In a surprise move, the makers of Kannada film ‘Yuvarathnaa’ decided to release their big-budget project on an OTT platform just a week after it hit the screens across the state. The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.

“It’s a very unusual scenario. This is for all the people, especially senior citizens, who were waiting to watch ‘Yuvarathnaa’. The movie will be in theatres also,” director Santhosh Ananddram told reporters in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

‘Yuvarathnaa’ was in the news when the government chose to allow only 50 % seating in theatres just two days after it came out (April 1). A day later, chief minister BS Yediyurappa agreed to permit 100 % occupancy in movie halls till April 7 following a request from the makers.

Producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films said the aggressive nature of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic forced them to take an immediate call. The pandemic rules also played a part. Apart from theatres operating with maximum of 50 % attendance, people in Mysuru will be barred from entering cinema halls without a negative Covid-19 report.

“There was a great demand from people to watch the movie on a small screen,” said Vijay.

Theatre owners upset

The film’s sudden move has left theatre owners upset. “In a year, at least 10 big films must do well for us to sustain. If a big film goes to OTT just a week after its release, then it’s shocking,” KV Chandrashekar, president of Karnataka Exhibitors Association, told DH.

“We received no financial help from the government last year when theatres were shut. We are in further trouble because other big producers are planning to postpone their films. Now, this development is a lesson on survival for exhibitors,” he said.