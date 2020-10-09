Zee Studios may release Ananya Pandey-starrer 'Khaali Peeli' in theatres

Zee Studios on Friday said that it is planning to release Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli and Tamil feature Ka Pae Ranasingam in theatres.

The two films made their debut on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2. They were also released at a drive-in theatre in Gurgaon.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Khaali Peeli was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12 but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Centre gave its nod to reopen theatres from October 15 with stringent dos and don'ts. However, not all state governments will follow this immediately owing to the pandemic scenario in their respective regions.

Zee Studios said they are in active discussions with theatre owners to release the two movies.

"We welcome the central government notification for reopening the theatres. We are currently in talks with the cinema owners and would love to provide our movies Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam, which have been received quite well by the audience on the PPV format.

"We are sure that given the opportunity our audiences will enjoy them in cinemas as well," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios told PTI.

Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, marks the directorial debut of P Virumaandi.