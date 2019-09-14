Zomato to serve new dish, enters web streaming domain

Food delivery app Zomato will now serve fresh, new web series to its customers, as they have decided to enter into the world of online streaming. Following the footsteps of Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar, Zomato will produce 18 shows in the next three months.

According to reports, the episodes will range from three to 15 minutes and will be available on the latest version of the Zomato app from 16 September. The company in a statement said that the episodes will be shot in a vertical frame so that the viewers do not face any discomfort while watching in mobile.

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Zomato: "We will make video content too" pic.twitter.com/pGAX7GTttp — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 13, 2019

The Zomato video experience will launch with 2000+ videos that include Zomato Originals, which will be available to stream in India.

The shows will be food-centric but will include comedy, reality, fiction, advice and celebrity interviews. The shows include titles like Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor, Banake Dikha with stand-up comic Sumukhi Suresh, Starry meals with Janice, Race app, Grandmasterchef with Sahil Shah, Dude where's the food?.