Zoya Akhtar's 'Ghost Stories' to feature Jahnvi Kapoor

Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Vjay Verma will be playing the leads in director Zoya Akhtar's short in Netflix's "Ghost Stories".

The anthology film is a follow-up to the streamer's 2018 movie "Lust Stories".

Zoya, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap are coming back to direct four shorts, which will all be thematically connected, in the new film.

Before "Lust Stories", the four filmmakers had worked together on 2013 anthology "Bombay Talkies".

Zoya's short marks her reunion with Vijay, who worked with her earlier this year in "Gully Boy". The actor received a special praise for his performance in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer movie.

It is for the first time that Jahnvi, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018's "Dhadak", will be working with Zoya.

The shoot of the short has just commenced and it will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby, the makers announced in a statement.