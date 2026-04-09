<p>It seems that Ram Charan's <em>Peddi</em> is stuck in a circle of delays. </p><p>An insider has<em> </em>confirmed to <em>DH Online</em> that the film is now eyeing a June release date.</p><p>Originally set to release on March 27, the film was pushed to April 30 owing to production delays. This is the second time the Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is postponed.</p><p>The fresh delay is being attributed to unfinished shooting with reports suggesting that a few key portions of the film are yet to be shot which makes it difficult to release the film on the previously announced date.</p><p>Another possible reason that is speculated behind the delay of the sports action drama is the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).</p><p>The makers are avoiding the release as many viewers are engaged with IPL matches in the evenings.</p><p>Hence, a June release, once the IPL is over, seems reasonable.</p><p>While the makers have not yet released an official statement on the delay, a North American distributor Prathyangira Cinemas took to X and shared that the advance booking of the film has been put on hold as per the production's request.</p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film, along with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, also features Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.</p>.<p><strong>'Peddi won't be delayed'</strong></p><p>Just a few days ago, Ram Charan was seen promoting <em>Rakasa</em> which is produced by his cousin Niharika Konidela where he hinted that the film is not delayed.</p><p>In a video shared on social media, in a round table discussion Ram Charan was seen saying, "Promote your film well, Peddi won’t be late."</p><p>While Ram Charan had promised a timely release, sources suggest otherwise. </p>.Ram Charan suffers cut above eye on ‘Peddi’ shoot, source confirms no serious damage.<p>The Telugu film set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, centers on a spirited villager who unites his community to defend their pride and fight for identity against a powerful rival through sports.</p><p>Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with AR Rahman composing the music, the film is one of the most-anticipated films in the recent time.</p>