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Peddi postponed again; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's film to now release in June

Originally set to release on March 27, the film was pushed to April 30 owing to production delays. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:36 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorMovieNew filmTrending NowBoman Iranidivyendu sharmaShiva Rajkumar

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