<p><em>Kantara 2 </em>star Rukmini Vasanth has become the latest celebrity victim of morphed images. Social media has been flooded with a morphed, AI-generated image of the <em>Dragon</em> star donning a green bikini on what looks like a terrace shoot. Many wrongly claimed that these fabricated pictures are from behind-the-scenes shots from a commercial. </p><p>While the convincing fakes shocked fans and sparked rumours about her shedding her conservative image, it has been confirmed that the actress never shot any such project and the images are entirely fake and AI-generated.</p>.Rukmini Vasanth supports Sapthami Gowda as she slams paparazzi for 'unnecessary zooms' .<p>Breaking her silence on the controversy, the actress released a statement on social media to address the situation. </p><p>In her statement, she said, “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy.”</p>.Rukmini Vasanth revealed as Mellisa in Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'.<p>She further said that she is taking the matter very seriously and is initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those responsible. </p><p>“We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content,” the statement read.</p><p>On the professional front, Rukmini Vasanth has a highly packed calendar with several massive projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming lineup includes Yash’s pan-India biggie <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>, Prashanth Neel’s high-octane action thriller <em>Dragon</em> starring Jr NTR and a newly announced multi-lingual venture with KVN Productions, which reunites her with <em>Sapta Sagaradaache Ello</em> director Hemanth M. Rao.</p>