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‘Entirely Fake & Fabricated’: Kantara 2 star Rukmini Vasanth slams viral morphed photos, initiates legal action

Social media has been flooded with a morphed, AI-generated image of the Dragon star donning a green bikini on what looks like a terrace shoot.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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