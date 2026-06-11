'Entry of an Era': NBK 111 first glimpse promises a 'new age' Balakrishna

When style becomes swag...

When swag becomes attitude...

When attitude becomes a phenomenon...



You get #NandamuriBalakrishna. 😎😎😎🔥🔥🔥#NBK111 - ENTRY OF AN ERA is OUT NOW. https://t.co/JL5PQuH4mR#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/QUhdMoMB7z