'Entry of an Era': NBK 111 first glimpse promises a 'new age' Balakrishna

<p>Celebrating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nandamuri">Nandamuri Balakrishna</a>'s 65th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie tentatively titled <em>NBK 111</em> have released a powerful first-look video titled "<em>Entry of an Era</em>". </p><p>The 90-second promotional clip offers a stylish, high-intensity sneak peek into the movie's universe, promising a dramatic break from the veteran actor's traditional mass-masala style.</p><p>Accompanied by the aggressive tagline, "<em>No more vintage, only new age</em>," the first glimpse has exploded on social media within hours of its release, sending Balayya fans into a frenzy.</p>.<p>Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, <em>NBK 111</em> is being mounted as a pan-Indian historical action drama that unfolds across two distinct timelines. One set in the ancient past and the other tracking a gritty, 1993 Mumbai mafia backdrop. Letting the action do the talking, the teaser features absolutely no dialogue from the veteran actor, relying completely on a sleek, ultra-modern visual style. </p><p>Balakrishna commands the screen in a rugged, intensely stylish new look seen in a ruined wasteland on a motorcycle before effortlessly tearing through a crowd of enemies.</p><p>Makers of NBK 111 took to social media to share the first glimpse and wrote: </p><p>"When style becomes swag...When swag becomes attitude...When attitude becomes a phenomenon... You get #NandamuriBalakrishna. #NBK111 - ENTRY OF AN ERA is OUT NOW."</p>.Dr Nageshwar Reddy conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan to Nandamuri Balakrishna.<p>Produced on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the project features a heavy VFX component currently in post-production.</p><p>This project reunites Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni following their 2023 blockbuster <em>Veera Simha Reddy</em>, which raked in over Rs 134 crore globally. Riding high on the huge success of his 2025 hit <em>Daaku Maharaaj</em>, <em>NBK 111</em> is being presented as the actor's most massive and ambitious cinematic venture yet.</p>