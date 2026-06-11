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'Entry of an Era': NBK 111 first glimpse promises a 'new age' Balakrishna

The 90-second promotional clip offers a stylish, high-intensity sneak peek into the movie's universe, promising a dramatic break from the veteran actor's traditional mass-masala style.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:50 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemabalakrishnaTrendinggopichandFilmyzilla

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