Epic trailer for 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 unveiled!

San Diego transformed into Middle-Earth as Prime Video showcased the much awaited second season of the epic series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Showrunners J D Payne and Patrick McKay were joined on the iconic Hall H stage by over a dozen cast members for a lively and insightful conversation moderated by Emmy-nominated actress and renowned genre fan Yvette Nicole Brown (Avengers: Endgame, Community).
The ensemble cast thrilled the 6,500 fans who packed the massive convention centre hall by unveiling a brand-new exclusive trailer for the upcoming season.
The action-packed trailer focuses on the long-feared emergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-Earth after many years of hard-fought peace among its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.
Fans were also excited to see glimpses of many fantastical and sometimes frightening creatures that will appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, the Hill-troll Damrod, a sea worm, and even the Ents. The riveted crowd also enjoyed teases of several major battle scenes that will be pivotal to Season Two’s storylines.
The cast members who participated in the show’s Hall H panel included Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.
The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.
Published 27 July 2024, 09:04 IST