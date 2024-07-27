Epic trailer for 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 unveiled!

The ensemble cast thrilled the 6,500 fans who packed the massive convention centre hall by unveiling a brand-new exclusive trailer for the upcoming season.

The action-packed trailer focuses on the long-feared emergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-Earth after many years of hard-fought peace among its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.