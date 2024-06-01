Even AI can’t save this sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez

Atlas is the kind of happily cataclysmic movie with a few good men and women fighting aliens, machines, zombies, and assorted evils that Hollywood loved producing by the dozens at the turn of the century. It starts promisingly enough — awakened bots have turned rogue and are waging a war against their creators. They are led by a once-house bot-humanoid Harlan (Simu Liu). After killing millions on Earth, the AI bots are overpowered by a counterforce formed by a global consortium of nations, forcing them to flee the planet. Now we jump 28 years into the future where Atlas (Lopez), a counterterrorism expert with mysterious connections to Harlan, is roped in to find him after a sleeper AI cell is busted somewhere in Hollywood. And then the aforementioned good men and women set off on a mission to a planet in Andromeda Galaxy, no less, where Harlan is supposedly hiding!