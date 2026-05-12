<p>Actor Kubbra Sait, who is known for playing Kukoo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's series <em>Sacred Games, </em>is reminiscing about her early days in her career.</p><p>Kubbra recalled the time when she chose to play the role of a house help in Salman Khan's 2011 hit movie <em>Ready </em>directed by Aneez Bazmee.</p><p>Insisting that the role later paved way for other projects, she also opened up about how people called her "mad" for playing the role at the time.</p>.'Where is Aishwarya?': Fans upset after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from L'Oreal Paris Cannes campaign.<p>In a video shared on her Instagram, Kubrra said, "This audition is the audition where I wore, like, a short black dress and waited for Anees Bazmee to walk into the office and give me a nod of approval. This was an audition where I was now going to be playing a maid in the film Ready, and I am so excited about this. The crazy self-belief I always had doing this film was because this film was a new experience for me. Like, I had never done a film."</p><p>The actor also revealed that her character didn't have any dialogues initially but it was Salman Khan who tweaked the role.</p><p>"Also, I did not actually have any lines in the film at all, but then Salman Khan, he was like, ‘Why don’t you make her like the maid who talks in broken language, like in broken English? And Anees really liked the idea and that's why I have lines in the film," she revealed.</p>.'Mahakaal ka bulawa aya hai': Tamannaah Bhatia visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, attends Bhasma Aarti.<p>Recalling people's reactions at that time, she further added that people called her impatient for taking up the role.</p><p>"Every person told me I was mad, I was mental, and I was impatient for doing Sunaina Kapoor’s role in Ready. But if I had not done Ready, if I were not mad enough to do Ready, I would have never been Kukoo," Kubbra added.</p><p>The actor ended the video by highlighting that all roles are equally important and there are no small roles.</p><p>"Never say never. And there are no small roles. There are only small actors. One learning for the rest of your life," she concluded.</p><p>Alongside the video, she also wrote a detailed caption remembering her days during the shoot and saying that she "never felt like a secondary cast except for on shoot days."</p><p>Kubbra was last seen in the 2025 action-thriller <em>Deva</em> starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.</p><p>She will be next seen in David Dhawan directorial <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai </em>starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 5.</p>