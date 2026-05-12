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'Every person told me I was mad': Kubbra Sait opens up about playing house help in Salman Khan's 'Ready'

Actor Kubbra Sait, who is known for playing Kukoo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's series 'Sacred Games', is reminiscing about her early days in her career.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 08:40 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanbollywoodBollywood filmTrendingKubbra SaitthrowbackFilmyzilla

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