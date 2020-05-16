Everybody likes to be a known face: Jaideep Ahlawat on his journey to ‘Paatal Lok’

Jaideep Ahlawat is a man with need for little introduction. With hits like Gangs of Wasseypur and Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop under his belt, he is certainly an experienced actor in the crime and action genres. Speaking to DH, he shares his experience with Paatal Lok, and his journey to getting where he is.

Who is your character in Paatal Lok? How does he fit in the grand scheme?

Paatal Lok has a pull of its own in terms of unique ideas and storyline. As the story progresses, the character that I play eventually becomes the centre point of the story. The grandeur of Paatal Lok is in its setting and backdrop against which the story plays out. Each character plays a unique role, plays their own share and are carefully weaved in the fabric of this web series.

How did you prepare for your role? Did the experience from past thriller works come into play?

Not just past thrillers, everything from the past comes into play because your learning is not limited to your acting or the sets, you learn from your surroundings, things that take place in your personal life. On the preparation front, if the story is well written and well defined, the actor will find it easy to step into the shoes of the character assigned to them. An actor then just needs to know how to approach and adapt to the character- by working on the language, maintaining certain body weight, observing relationships and working on them, these culminate into real time preparations that come in handy while preparing for and projecting the same on screen with the same authenticity.

Do you feel that Paatal Lok has a message to offer in these charged times, where news is routinely dismissed as "fake"?

I think the writers and directors of the show will be able to convey the message better. I personally, don’t get into the social message of the film/ series that I am doing because the interpretation of the same entirely depends on the receiver. I focus on the role I am playing and put my energy into conveying the message that the story possesses. I don’t believe in preaching but I do believe in storytelling.

You have worked in a number of thriller films and one Netflix show. This being your second episodic series, how different is it working on an episodic format show compared to feature films?

I don’t remember if I have done a film particularly pertaining to thriller genre but if we consider the setting of Paatal Lok, I have done quite a few films that pivot around crime stories.

Paatal Lok is very different from that because as far as Hathiram Chaudhary is concerned, it is very new as compared to the characters I have played in the past. It is the most vulnerable character I have ever played, who finds himself strangled in chaos and desperate for an opportunity to revive his perception of himself. This journey of the character sets him apart from the ones I have played.

You started to work your way up the ladder with no guiding hand, correct? Can you share some of your journey to being a recognisable face?

I don’t know, we all have the same journey; I am talking about the ones who come to Mumbai to start afresh, with no help from anybody around them, and eventually build their way into the industry and become a known face. It feels good to be known or to be recognised but it feels even better when you connect to people through your stories or portrayal of certain characters that creates a positive impression on them.

Everybody likes to be a known face. It is not limited to the entertainment industry though it has a considerably larger amount of visibility as compared to other industries. One only feels overwhelmed with joy when their work is appreciated, the roles they have played are appraised.

Do you want to try direction in the near future?

100%, for sure.

