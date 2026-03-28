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'Everything is VFX, no fun in how action films are made today', says Akshay Kumar

Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his film, "Bhooth Bangla", directed by Priyadarshan. It is set to release on April 10.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 05:02 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentAkshay Kumarmoviesaction

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