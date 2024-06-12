Everywhere I go, people call me Pradhan ji: Raghubir Yadav on 'Panchayat' success

New Delhi: Almost four decades after his first film, more since his debut on stage and numerous small screen appearances later, veteran actor Raghubir Yadav says Panchayat has taken his success to the next level with people recognising him as “Pradhan ji” wherever he goes.

"As if what I have done in the past is forgotten. I am Pradhan ji," Yadav, one of the most prominent faces of the parallel cinema and theatre movement whose career arc spans decades and mediums, told PTI.

The adulation after Panchayat, which revolves around the everyday struggles of people in an Uttar Pradesh village and is currently in its third season, also worries him. The OTT show has reintroduced him to audiences as the beloved and a little befuddled Pradhan ji, always looking to improve the lives of the people of his village.

“Everywhere I go, people call me Pradhan ji. Right now, I am shooting in Varanasi and people are wondering what is Pradhan ji doing amongst us,” he said in the phone interview from Varanasi.

The 66-year-old acknowledges the enormous success of the OTT show but is also wary of making too much of it in case it affects his performance.