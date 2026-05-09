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Evolution of an introverted star

If anything is striking about Vijay’s journey from flop hero to political leader, it is his zeal for aiming higher, writes Mahesh Subramanian.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 20:34 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsVijay

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