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Expecting something very good from 'Ramayana', says 'Ramayan' creator Ramand Sagar's son

The teaser has received mixed views with some praising the spectacle while others criticising the special effects in the movie.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:16 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodIndian Cinema

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