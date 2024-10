Explained | 'Jigra' controversy: Why Divya Khossla is going head-to-head with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Days after 'Jigra' premiered, Divya asked viewers to be the judges of the plagiarism claims. She further took to social media and publicly criticised the film's poor box office collection accusing Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar of inflating the box office figures.