Explained | Why Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' is under fire?

<p>Long before actually hitting the theatres, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shraddha-kapoor">Shraddha Kapoor's</a> <em>Eetha </em>has already been trapped in a controversy.</p><p>The film, which serves as a biography of Lavani performer and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, has come under fire for using <em>Eetha</em> as its title.</p>.Why is kissing such a big deal, wonders Shraddha Kapoor.<p>The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the members of Vithabai's family have objected to the title citing that the shortened title is a disrespect to the Marathi artist's legacy.</p><p>Keeping this in mind, the Maharashtra unit of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department has formally requested a title change.</p><p>The party has requested the makers to change the title of the film from <em>Eetha</em> to either Vitha or Vithabai.</p>.Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in 'Eetha' first look.<p>The NCP has insisted that since Vithabai was a widely recognised artist, her film should carry her actual name to avoid any confusion.</p><p>The party has clarified that they are not objecting to the film but only the title instead.</p><p>"She is considered the Lavani Samratni of Maharashtra. She should be given the dignity she deserves. The film should be named after her," Suhas Suryavanshi, Mumbai President (Culture) of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, told <em>India Today</em>.</p>.'Eetha', 'Toxic' set for Raksha Bandhan Box Office clash.<p>Vithabai's family, too, has objected to the title of the film. Her grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, who owns the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Tamasha Mandal, also clarified that while they are in full support of the film, they want Vithabai's full name to be used as the title so as to honour her work.</p><p>"There is no objection to the film. We welcome it. Our only request is that instead of 'Eetha', the title should be 'Vitha Narayangaonkar' or 'Vithabai Narayangaonkar'," Mohit said, as quoted by <em>Money Control</em>.</p><p>There are also some concerns regarding Vithabai's portrayal in the film and NCP has suggested that a special screening should be help for Vithabai's family ahead of the film's release.</p><p>Several reports also suggest that the NCP and Mohit have alleged that the makers didn't seek rights of the film by Vithabai's family.</p>.'My jaan sister': Shraddha Kapoor's brother tears up after Eetha teaser .<p>Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, along with Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nana Patekar.</p><p>The film, the teaser of which was dropped on June 23, is set to release in theatres on August 28.</p>