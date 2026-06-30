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Explained | Why Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' is under fire?

The film, which serves as a biography of Lavani performer and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, has come under fire for using 'Eetha' as its title.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:38 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmControversyTrendingShraddha KapoorFilmyzilla

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