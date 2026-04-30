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'Extremely Scary': Sonali Kulkarni shares her harrowing 5-Hour wait in gridlocked traffic

What should have been a standard trip to Pune turned into a nightmare for actress Sonali Kulkarni.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:45 IST
Entertainment NewsMaharashtra NewsPuneMumbai newsTrendingSonali Kulkarnimarathi cinemaFilmyzilla

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