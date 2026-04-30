<p>What should have been a standard trip to Pune turned into a nightmare for actress Sonali Kulkarni. The celebrated star found herself stranded on the road for over five hours as traffic brought everything to a complete standstill.</p><p>Distressed by the lack of movement, Sonali took to her social media account and shared the "horrifying" details of the incident. Describing the experience as "extremely scary", Sonali stepped out of her vehicle to record the unsettling scene. The video showed the alarming conditions surrounding her as the gridlock showed no signs of clearing.</p><p>In the video, Kulkarni explained that her journey from Mumbai to Pune came to a dead stop at the Mankhurd bridge. She emphasized the total lack of communication and clarity during the wait, she said that even after several hours of being stranded, there was no indication of when the congestion might finally open.</p><p>“Hi, I am here on Mankhurd Bridge. It’s been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are asking us to have patience,” said Sonali.</p>.<p>“The jam is really bad, and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can't even say we are hungry—it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position,” she concluded.</p><p>Several netizens echoed Sonali Kulkarni’s pain and also shared their own ordeal in the comment section.</p><p>“I was stuck too 😞😞 take care,” said a user.</p><p>“The same thing happened with us, Sonali Mam. We were stuck there for almost two hours, but luckily we didn’t take the flyover. We chose to go from below because we knew that if we got stuck midway on the flyover, there would be no way to move either forward or backward,” commented another user.</p><p>On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni recently appeared in the Kunal Mehta-directed film <em>Guests</em>. Fans can look forward to seeing her in multiple new projects, including the highly anticipated Telugu film <em>Paradise</em> featuring Nani.</p>