'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' to stream from October 18

New Delhi: Netflix on Tuesday said the third season of its popular reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is set to premiere on October 18.

The much-awaited chapter will see series regulars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey return with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as a new addition.

Netflix shared the date announcement on the official Instagram handle with a poster of the show.