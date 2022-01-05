Fact Check | Did Aryan Khan publicly urinate at a US airport?

A video of a man in an inebriated state urinating in public at an airport has been circulating widely on social media. The video shows him being pushed to the ground by a security guard who handcuffs him. It has been claimed that the man is Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. It is noteworthy that Aryan was recently in the news in a drugs case. He was released on bail in October last year after spending three weeks in jail.

Ajay Chauhan, who has a Twitter follower count of 60,000, also shared the clip urging anyone with more information to contact him.

Numerous users on Twitter and Facebook promoted the video claiming Aryan was caught on camera urinating in public at an airport in the United States. Alt News also received several requests to investigate the clip on its WhatsApp helpline number (+91 76000 11160).

Old video of Bronson Pelletier

We performed a keyword search on Google that led us to an article in the Daily Mail dated January 3, 2013. It identifies the man in the video as Bronson Pelletier, a cast member of the ‘Twilight Saga’ movie franchise.

According to another report in the Daily Mail, the incident took place on December 17, 2012. The actor had first denied the charges and subsequently claimed that “a crazed fan bought him drinks at the airport and then reported him as drunk and had him removed from the plane”. But the court found him guilty and “handed two years’ probation as well as 52 court-mandated AA meetings, amounting to two a week for the next six-and-a-half months”.

The man in the video is, therefore, not Aryan Khan. He is Twilight actor Bronson Pelletier. The video was recorded in 2012 when Pelletier was 25 years of age.

