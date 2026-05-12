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Fact Check: Did Rajinikanth avoid questions regarding CM Vijay’s new govt?

However, upon close monitoring, it has been learned that the clip is digitally altered, proving that the 'airport snub' never actually took place.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:49 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsThalapathy VijayTami NaduTrendingRajinikanthTVK

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