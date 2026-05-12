<p>Ever since actor-turned-politician Joseph C Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK, swept the Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026 Elections and formed a new government, several theories have been buzzing across Tamil Nadu.</p><p>One such theory is of superstar Rajinikanth acting as a "spoilsport" in Vijay’s efforts to form a government. This buzz led to significant social media friction between their fanbases.</p><p>However, this was briefly calmed with Rajinikanth’s public well-wishes to Vijay on forming the new government. </p><p>Taking to X Rajinikanth wrote, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections."</p>.<p>Just when everything seemed to be perfectly fine. Another controversy has been reignited after a video of Rajini avoiding the question on the newly formed Tamil Nadu government.</p><p>These visuals of Rajini ignoring and dodging questions regarding Vijay’s new government are going viral on social media.</p>.‘Time doesn’t speak; it waits to answer': Rajinikanth on statement by Vijay’s aide.<p>However, upon close monitoring, it has been learned that the clip is digitally altered, proving that the 'airport snub' never actually took place.</p><p>A source close to Thalaivar has confirmed that this viral video is actually fabricated, with the footage being misleadingly edited to create a false narrative.</p>.<p>These visuals of Rajini are rapidly going viral on social media.</p><p>While many fell for this viral clip, there are a few who quickly called out and urged netizens to stop circulating fake videos.</p>.<p>In other news, Rajinikanth is currently focused on <em>Jailer 2</em> and a highly anticipated collaboration with Kamal Haasan. This landmark multi-starrer, which reunites the two legends after decades, is being helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar.</p>