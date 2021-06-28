Fahadh Faasil to have limited screen time in 'Pushpa': Reports

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is set to make his Tollywood debut with actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which will be released in two parts. According to the latest reports, the versatile performer has merely four scenes in the first part of the franchise, which suggests that the focus will be on the 'Icon Staar'.

FaFa is, however, likely to have more scenes and a full-fledged role in the sequel. It is expected that fans will receive clarity on the film closer to the release date. Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar and revolves around the issue of smuggling. It features 'Bunny' in the role of a lorry driver and is touted to be a gamechanger for the heartthrob. Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed fans with her work in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, plays the leading lady in the biggie.

The buzz is that her character has a few memorable scenes with Allu Arjun in the film. Pushpa was to be made with Mahesh Babu but that didn't happen as 'Prince' opted out of the biggie due to 'creative differences' with the makers. It is slated to hit the screens this year,

Fahadh, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention with his work in CU Soon, which was released digitally last year. He was next seen in Irul, which failed to live up to expectations. His portrayal of a killer, however, clicked with die-hard fans. Joji released days after Irul, impressing those fond of realistic cinema. It was 'inspired by' Macbeth and featured him in the titular role.

Fahadh will next be seen in Malik, which reunites him with Take Off and CU Soon helmer Mahesh Narayanan. It will premiere digitally, skipping the theatre route, due to the Covid-19 situation. FaFa is reportedly also part of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.