Fahadh Faasil’s first look from 'Pushpa 2' unveiled on his 41st birthday

The makers of the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit Pushpa shared the first glimpse of Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, on the occasion of the his 41st birthday.
Production banner Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first look of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on social media.
"Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively Talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday❤🔥
Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance🔥". the post from Mythri Movie Makers read.
Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is seen smoking a cigarette in the poster.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Allu Arjun's titular character and Malayali star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.
Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.
Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.