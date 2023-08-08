Fahadh Faasil’s first look from 'Pushpa 2' unveiled on his 41st birthday

Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is seen smoking a cigarette in the poster.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Allu Arjun's titular character and Malayali star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

Actors Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh round out the cast.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.