'Family Star' movie review: Formulaic family drama on betrayal

This film is meant for a niche audience who enjoy hearty family dramas. It's a love story and stars a fresh onscreen pair, Vijay Deverakonda (as Govardhan) and Mrunal Thakur (as Indhu).

Govardhan is a middle-class man. Despite being the youngest in the family, he takes on the big task of shouldering family responsibilities. He develops a liking towards Indhu, who he rents a small portion of his house to as a tenant. Indhu reciprocates his feelings but her MA thesis on Govardhan’s life and family breaks them apart.