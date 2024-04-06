JOIN US
Homeentertainment

'Family Star' movie review: Formulaic family drama on betrayal

All the actors manage to deliver their best. Mrunal’s performance is subtle and convincing while Deverakonda is over the top sometimes.
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 05:38 IST

Family Star
2024
3/5
Director:Director: Parasuram
Cast:Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh

This film is meant for a niche audience who enjoy hearty family dramas. It's a love story and stars a fresh onscreen pair, Vijay Deverakonda (as Govardhan) and Mrunal Thakur (as Indhu).

Govardhan is a middle-class man. Despite being the youngest in the family, he takes on the big task of shouldering family responsibilities. He develops a liking towards Indhu, who he rents a small portion of his house to as a tenant. Indhu reciprocates his feelings but her MA thesis on Govardhan’s life and family breaks them apart.

The story proceeds in a predictable manner, pegged on betrayal and hurt. It lacks emotional depth. Some of the fight sequences are woven forcibly to give the hero a ‘superhero’ touch.

All the actors manage to deliver their best. Mrunal’s performance is subtle and convincing while Deverakonda is over the top sometimes.

The climactic conclusion falls flat. It is formulaic and the execution is weak. The film could have benefitted from more light-hearted moments. Despite its flaws, Family Star is watchable if you like the genre of family entertainers.

(Published 06 April 2024, 05:38 IST)
