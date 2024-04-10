'Family Star' Vijay Devarakonda's team files cybercrime complaint against critics over negative reviews

In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed actor Vijay Devarakonda's team has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Police against the movie critics who’ve posted negative reviews of his latest movie.
Vijay, who known for his versatile performances, took this unprecedented step following the release of his recent movie, Family Star, which unfortunately received a dull response from audiences and critics alike.
Vijay, through his legal representatives, asserts that while constructive criticism is welcomed and encouraged, the malicious intent behind certain negative reviews amounts to cyberbullying and tarnishing his professional reputation.
The complaint is lodged under cybercrime laws at Hyderabad’s Madhapur Police station and alleges defamation and intentional spreading of misinformation with malicious intent.
In response to the complaint, police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain whether any laws have been violated. Authorities have started taking action and are tracing the users and fake ids. Officials have assured that the necessary action will be taken in due course.
This development has sparked a debate on the freedom of expression versus the responsibility of individuals to ensure their opinions are grounded in factual accuracy and do not cross the boundaries of harassment or defamation.
As the investigation unfolds, Vijay Devarakonda continues to focus on his upcoming projects, hoping to regain momentum and support from audiences and critics alike.
Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur lead roles. The movie was released on April 05 and has so far collected Rs 12 crore and failed to attract the audience to the theatres.
(Published 10 April 2024, 12:50 IST)