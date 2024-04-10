'Family Star' Vijay Devarakonda's team files cybercrime complaint against critics over negative reviews

In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed actor Vijay Devarakonda's team has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Police against the movie critics who’ve posted negative reviews of his latest movie.

Vijay, who known for his versatile performances, took this unprecedented step following the release of his recent movie, Family Star, which unfortunately received a dull response from audiences and critics alike.

Vijay, through his legal representatives, asserts that while constructive criticism is welcomed and encouraged, the malicious intent behind certain negative reviews amounts to cyberbullying and tarnishing his professional reputation.